Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

