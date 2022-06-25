Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 361,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,385 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

