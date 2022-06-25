Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 475,613 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

