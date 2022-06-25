Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,559 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,750,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

