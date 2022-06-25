Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 789 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $120.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.17. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

