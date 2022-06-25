Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,236 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

