Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $90.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

