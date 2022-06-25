Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

