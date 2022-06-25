Financial Contrast: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ESS Tech and Fluence Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million N/A N/A Fluence Energy $680.77 million 2.33 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -83.39% -29.32% Fluence Energy N/A -23.36% -6.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fluence Energy 1 5 11 0 2.59

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 390.82%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $29.46, suggesting a potential upside of 220.61%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats ESS Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

