First Command Bank Sells 215 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Command Bank lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $162.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

