First Command Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

