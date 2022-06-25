First Tin (LON:1SN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.00

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 367771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

The firm has a market cap of £45.47 million and a PE ratio of -17.25.

Get First Tin alerts:

In other First Tin news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 808,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £153,563.32 ($188,098.14).

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.