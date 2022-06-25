First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 30th

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.599 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

FBZ opened at $9.97 on Friday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.69% of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.