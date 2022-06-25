First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.599 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

FBZ stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.69% of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

