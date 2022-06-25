First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.18% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

