First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $48.30 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.18% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

