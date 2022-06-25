First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 30th

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.404 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ:FDTS opened at $36.59 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Rating) by 640.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,192 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 27.84% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

