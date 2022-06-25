First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.404 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Rating) by 640.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,192 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 27.84% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

