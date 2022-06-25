First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.02

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

