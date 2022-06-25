First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of DDIV stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

