First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of DDIV opened at $29.41 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

