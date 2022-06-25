First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $31.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.