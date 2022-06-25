First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of DVOL stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

