First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.809 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

FEMS opened at $35.20 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

