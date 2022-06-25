First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.956 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.11% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

