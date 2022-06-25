First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NASDAQ:FAB opened at $67.04 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $77.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.