First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $77.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

