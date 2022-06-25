First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on June 30th

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

CIBR opened at $42.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

