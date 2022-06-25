First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

