Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average of $212.18. The stock has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.