Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential downside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

