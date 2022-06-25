Flower City Capital Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flower City Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.14.

