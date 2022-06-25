Flower City Capital Sells 2,827 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Flower City Capital lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

