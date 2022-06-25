Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

