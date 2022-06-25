Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Primis Financial worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,037,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,809,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $25,048.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,110 shares of company stock valued at $159,606. Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.93. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

