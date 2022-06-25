Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

