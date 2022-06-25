Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.31.

NYSE:FCX opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

