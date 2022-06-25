Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 111,871 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.35% of NuVasive worth $39,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVA. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

