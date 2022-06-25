Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 42,323 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $41,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

INSP opened at $198.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,869 shares of company stock worth $7,522,300. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

