Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201,004 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.07% of MaxLinear worth $48,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MaxLinear by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

