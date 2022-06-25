Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $41.79 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of NovoCure worth $41,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 31.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 89.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 699.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $226.83.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

