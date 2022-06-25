Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $43.87 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.17% of Insight Enterprises worth $43,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

