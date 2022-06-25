Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 418,933 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.00% of Natera worth $39,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $379,131,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after acquiring an additional 204,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after acquiring an additional 456,158 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,924,000 after acquiring an additional 81,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $36,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $54,768.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,373 shares of company stock worth $522,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

