Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Atlassian worth $45,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.65.

Atlassian stock opened at $205.32 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

