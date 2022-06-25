Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,590 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Washington Federal worth $40,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.49 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

