Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 89,738 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 89,738 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 6.13% of Interface worth $49,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 17.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Interface by 16.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Interface by 132.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. Interface’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.