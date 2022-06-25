Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,855 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

