FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

