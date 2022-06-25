FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $898.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $891.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

