FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

